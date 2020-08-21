Transcript for Teen’s moving DNC speech

Hi my name is Palin hang ten brand continued solid. And when not Joseph Biden I only talking need and that. Not here on the final night of the DNC and not with such confidence he told me that we are members of the same club. Lu lien. Rated met the former beat back in February in New Hampshire and I still occasionally removed farmer so really tired. Catch myself saying something like. It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. Fight in opening up about his own past struggles speaking with a stutter it's not their fault. No one. Has the right no one has a right. The market and make fun of the matter who they are Vice President Biden chairing his own tips for communicating effectively with this stutter he showed me how he. Our Susan dresses Jamaican me unit sale luck. So I did the same thing today. Can now I'm here talking union day how. I. How about the change share those practical tips and helpful but the emotional support life changing. There is really amazing here this summer line players became. Love about five tri ace. Presidents. Reagan is a role model in his own right. That thirteen year old trending on Twitter wow what an amazing young man thank you graded Harrington for being sold rates. My son and you are part of the same club. Hash tag of representation matters. But if you ask frayed ends. Content sharing a kid. And they show an anonymous hand Joseph Biden name things are constant and muscle mass father knew my whole life. Braden also revealed that when they met back in February Vice President Biden took his parents contact info and has kept in touch with them. Sharing tips and advice for communicating with a stutter the former veep telling prayed and he used to recite poetry bright by gates to work with his daughter. Just an incredible story sales around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.