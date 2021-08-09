Transcript for Theranos founder goes on trial

This morning opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of former billionaire elicited home. 37 year old once poised to become silicon valley's next superstar is the youngest self made female billionaire in history. Faces twelve counts of fried and could spend decades in prison if convicted. This founder of the disgraced blood testing companies Dara knows. Is accused of engaging in a multi million dollar scheme to defraud investors patients and doctors. I know. Yeah how many mistakes on this front the jury of seven men in five women ranging in age from nineteen to sixty years old. Will begin hearing the case today. The all the how did you know first impressions are everything and so. The jury is going to you know meet some sort of snap decision about how they feel about this case based solely on opening arguments are. It's a pretty big yeah. Just last week a bombshell development that homes plans to claim. She was a victim of a decades long abusive relationship. With her ex boyfriend and their dose executive Sonny bell whining he denies the allegation. Tutors to crew pursuit of mining how to showed she had criminal intense. You see it and that's pretty typical on in cases like best. Homes defense has indicated plans to introduce evidence about the relationship. Including an email from bell Lonnie with the subject line a more Spanish for love we're. Enter our homes claims fell whiny controlled which she ate how she dressed how much money she could spend and with whom she could interact. The trial was previously delayed due to the pandemic and holds eighty or in July it expected to last thirteen weeks. And there are Megan thinking out.

