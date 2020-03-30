Transcript for What is ‘Tiger King’?

You people are nuts me. And I'm might be one of them people I don't know who. They're all have to out there written a crazy it's been Netflix series ignoring its way until every onscreen it's just not every day then does it keeper. Went to prison for murder for hire. So I'm sure. I'm sure you all got a story to tell them tiger. King the true crime jockey series from Netflix telling the story of Joseph Maldonado passage AKA Joseph exotic. I still exotic and this is sarge. I along. Have you seen under trees up it's NSA Twitter timeline of the person who isn't mean every and cannot not. The extension Sewell owner and his feud with Carol basking and big cat activist in Florida. Do exotic is accusing. The person took mover Carol basket for a nation stuck on its couches. Tiger king has become the go to ship gets us started today and I'm already on episodes that. Word of mouth causing the show to blow up rotten tomatoes even ranking it the most popular show on TV. Denver did we get back sit and particularly. Ha the popularity that it has obviously. We did not plan on releasing it in conjunction with a and. This series trending at number one on Twitter as people around the world reacted like Jared Leno and Carty V. You wanna screw your time lines Wenzhou I teach and you know what it is and that's her reason why. I ended up watching. Okay LU cool. Cool cats and kittens a listener this. Total time since streaming news 14%. Compared to what it was this time last year and I know tenant you are big Clark and that. Yes it's been streaming right. I'm really ashamed of it Syria does what I wrote on social media shocked frightened mesmerized horrified stunned. In denial disgusted a curious I live I felt guilty. That has the same dumb and smarter all the things I'm I've thought tiger came.

