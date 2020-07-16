Transcript for Trump demotes longtime campaign manager

Now to the breaking news and Washington were president top announced a shakeup in his reelection team the campaign's manager is being demoted and replace. ABCs and Nasr author terra has that he tells from Washington. Good morning cabinet with less than four months until Election Day president trumpet announcing a major change to his reelection team. The president did noted longtime manager Brad her scalp. It comes amid a string of botched efforts to reboot his campaign amid the ongoing pandemic including his June rally in tolls. Where only a third of the arena was built in just last week the president's team again failed to reboot its campaign. Canceling a rally in New Hampshire citing weather concerns publicly while privately campaign officials tell ABC news they were fearful of a repeat of tolls are. Charm promoted to deputy campaign manager bill steep BN it to the new role of manager. Our scalp will stay on the team sources say he was informed of the change by the president's son in law Jared Kushner the by and campaign seizing on this saying quote. Almost a 140000. Americans have lost their lives and millions more have lost their jobs because of Donald Trump's field leadership. Turn campaign's game of musical chairs or fixes. And the non op. And as saying TO.

