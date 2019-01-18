Transcript for Trump grounds Pelosi amid budget clash

Now to the latest fallout from the month long government shut down president trump flexing his executive muscle by blocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. From using a military plane the president up in a Pelosi stripped Afghanistan one day. After she urged him to delayed his State of the Union Address. Meanwhile no new talks are planned to break the impasse over the border wall as the shut down drains the finances of hundreds of thousands of federal workers. One report claims federal contractors are losing up to 200 million dollars per day. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has more from Washington this morning good morning Stephanie. Kenneth good morning the political back and forth between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president. Continues and with no resolution in sight nearly a million federal workers who have not been paid are going to extreme lengths to make ends meet. It is states when he eight of the partial government shutdown Democrats refusing to negotiate with the president until the government reopen. It's while many Democrats in the house and senate it would like to. Make A deal. Speaker Pelosi will not let them negotiate. Democrats argue knighted behind Nancy close he speaker did advise them to go ahead. And have discussions with the White House trounce wall is imagining some my bills currently. This comes a day after the speaker suggested president tropical reschedule his State of the Union Address amid the shut down. It is. A date that we agreed to a could've been a week later. And it could be who later. If government it's okay. Still no word whether the president will postpone the address instead this is the letter speaker Pelosi receipt. The president denying her use of a military aircraft to visit troops in Afghanistan and allies in Brussels. Even while some lawmakers traveling with her were already. On the way to joined face entry. It's addictive. It is unbecoming a prison United States government shutdown and into the it was a. Hours later the White House releasing a statement saying the president canceled his delegation's trip to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. This as nearly a million federal workers have gone without a paycheck for the month. Many in Paris that they would need to for the first time. Depend on this slowed trees as doubts. The senate is basically gone today and all of next week with no boats schedule but members are on a 24 hour notice to return to Capitol Hill. If there's a resolution to this government shutdown stalemate guys back there will be up and it goes on Stephanie Ramos and Washington think you.

