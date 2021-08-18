Transcript for US military ramping up evacuation flights from Kabul

This morning as the Taliban's grip on Afghanistan titans. As many as 111000 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans still on the ground. Desperate to leave the country with more troops on the ground in Kabul the US is -- to launch one flight. But evacuations reaching up to 9000 people pay today. Their safety needs to be their top priority if they feel that is unsafe. For them to make their way to the airport they should not seek to use that. The State Department also fixing on the safety of the Afghan people desperate to escape Taliban ruled Talabani have informed us that they are prepared to provide this safe passage of civilians to the airport. And we intend to hold them to that commitment. But to access there's evacuation flights Afghans must postured talk about controlled civilian areas the runway dividing continue. But another Talabani Amy letting foreign as three. Enough buzz press conference since seizing tied the talk about promising amnesty for old days you've Wedgwood American and NATO forces. Vowing not to hunt them down or seek retribution. ABC's Ian panel pressing the Talabani. Well guarantees would you give to the Afghans who are now hiding at home who want to leave the country who the Americans will transport McConnell get to the Apple's. So what guarantees. We are assuring the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and that forces. Whether as intemperate terms or any other view that there worked with them we'll with the as for the Italians and his skills. We do not want them to leave the country we want them to serve it Harmon. Still thousands of Afghan women and goes sheltering in the hands wary of the -- bonds promises. Nose run Knoblauch in left Kabul just two days before the talk about it seemed controlled. Says she does not trust the Tolle bonds was. They say OK you and educate you can't or from work you can keep our psyche I have never meet. They let me don't need this kind Boris. In the meantime the Biden administration defending that handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Just one day off to president Biden admitted the Taliban's take have happened Austen than anticipated. But US intelligence official telling ABC news lead as we're told by the military it would take may time a tool for the talk about to take every thing. Look this morning often nearly twenty year is spent and hiding the talk about leadership touched down and can cause put the movement's supreme leader on political chief have been based in exile in Dedham high in recent years. They return now to deliver a country of mini fourteen million people. Manna under Julia thank you.

