Transcript for Virginia’s Liberty University welcomes students back

55 million students across the country are out of school but what a university has made a surprising decision to reopen campus. ABC's Kimberly Brooks is here with that story Kimberly good morning. Good morning can't yeah that's right a lot of mixed feelings on this decision and state officials are calling it an unnecessary risk. But the school says its reasons are justified. Colleges across the country have been telling students to close up shop. But this morning a different decision by the faith based liberty university in Lynchburg Virginia. With spring break now over it's a brief opening its doors in the mill of this deadly outbreak the school now welcoming thousands of students back to campus. The school's president Jerry Falwell junior says there was no other choice. But we're about 750 international students. Who have no alternative they couldn't go back to their countries. And we have a lot of students are really had no are nowhere else to go. But their dorm burns we've taken all the other precautionary measures. One student tweeting so proud to call liberty you my home be a necessary rage against liberties administration. And handling Kobe nineteen. Is unjustified. But lynch birds mayor feels otherwise slamming the school's decision. I believe it was reckless decision. C decides to allow all students back last minute Rick hurt that it be closed. Still Falwell says he's playing by the rules. By providing online classes and they maintained in person labs detained students at a time. We're operating like every other scholars and stay there Virginia abiding by Al the governor's orders to the letter of the law. Again when we talk about the spread of the corona virus you said it earlier nearly half of those infected are young people between eighteen and 44. And in other university news we learned of that Harvard's president and his wife have tested positive Kenneth. All right Kimberly Brooks there thank you.

