Volcanic eruption leads to emergency in Hawaii

More
Lava flow on Hawaii's Big Island are showing no signs of slowing as at least 30 buildings have been burned. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.
1:47 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volcanic eruption leads to emergency in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54985669,"title":"Volcanic eruption leads to emergency in Hawaii","duration":"1:47","description":"Lava flow on Hawaii's Big Island are showing no signs of slowing as at least 30 buildings have been burned. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.","url":"/WNN/video/volcanic-eruption-leads-emergency-hawaii-54985669","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.