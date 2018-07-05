Weekend Rewind: NRA Convention

More
A look at the top news stories that made headlines over the weekend.
2:59 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weekend Rewind: NRA Convention

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54985018,"title":"Weekend Rewind: NRA Convention","duration":"2:59","description":"A look at the top news stories that made headlines over the weekend. ","url":"/WNN/video/weekend-rewind-nra-convention-54985018","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.