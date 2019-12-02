Transcript for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show preview

Welcome to the 143. Westminster Kennel Club dog channel. Where pampered poodles. And pumped up pump Iranians compete along side these Johns with the blow out. Camera trained peace times you can tell he's not shy. Loves this this is buddy list or. More than 2800 canines in 203. Breeds and varieties competing to become this year's top dog. They at least doing all they can't make that happen there's a lot has to go into blood sweat tears. And a lot of air. One of the pops by for that top spot is Maryland's a plus she has the same star quality she absolutely Camille Little bit about the grooming necklacing obviously her coat is gorgeous. The dogs wake up. And we have had no I don't. That we added stars they're just like guys but. The top of health and oils that are. While barely grooming routine visit to round. Some other coiffed canines require a bit more attention. This getting clipped and cold and blown out and pulled some more. Aside from these classic colleagues and manageable pieces WKC. Dog show welcomes some more exotic breeds. What kind of dog he he visiting Norwegian island. Weeds in good. With some exotic features make an eighty. But behind themselves. They have a minimum of six toes on each bomb. Judges giving two thumbs up or more to peek who went that's debris before advancing Monday night's group it. Speaking of touching the when of this year's date. Montone Havanese. His owner and handler taffy giving me the four legged lowdown on the top winning nominees time. Such happy notes with a dog show like this is all about it's about different makes and shape and what catches your. And that crowd favorite he'll hear them it's wonderful not hard to hear that fondle with the crowd favorite. And the judges agreeing naming him. Best dog of the toy group. Little bottle hoping for. A beautiful day when he competes for best in show tonight. So a Havanese has never won best in show which means Bonn oh could make history tonight. If he takes home the title exciting I'm sure is what. Is the energy like in there I mean it's like. I don't even know like a circus needs an amusement park needs like. The dog adoption event it's the best I can't wait yes I like always highlights only a crowd. OK. You guys yeah.

