Transcript for What’s changed since 9/11?

This morning final preparations under way to mark twenty years' since the September 11 attacks president Biden will attend ceremonies at each of the sites. Were a total of 2977. Americans were killed. After hijackers simultaneously took over four planes we just got a report and that there's been some sort of explosion at. The World Trade Center in New York City. Two planes flown into the World Trade Center in New York. One plane hitting the Pentagon the fourth plane crashing in Pennsylvania after the passenger stormed the cockpit. An investigation quickly repealed the hijackers were members of al-Qaeda. A terror group even safe haven in Afghanistan by the Taliban it would take ten years before the US killed the mastermind. Osama bin Laden. By mid Al zawahiri an Egyptian Doctor Who took over for been Lott in as head of al-Qaeda. Has not been heard from in years but with the Taliban now regaining control and Afghanistan experts say al-Qaeda could regenerate. Then there's ice is K the group behind last month's bombing in Kabul which killed thirteen US service members. The threat today is different than what we face to. Twenty years ago it is evolved and morphed and in some ways we are in a better place but and that other ways it's more complex. In the meantime a former airport worker. Is still grappling with guilt everything bring him back to that morning. On Alex was a ticket agent at Dulles airport on 9/11 when too late arriving passengers came rushing through the terminal. Would Vonn didn't know the men were the all highs three Brothers two of the hijackers that would crash the plane into the Pentagon. I thought you know fight had done something different out by not allow animal wanted to fight just so did the agents these two guys are late. Let him get the next flight I realize that there's probably nothing I could've done. To prevent what happened. I come to terms with that. Meanwhile a New York remains recovered after that fateful day are still being identified. And the reconstruction in lower Manhattan remains a work in progress. Google Earth releasing this time lapse video documenting the rebuilding at the site where the Twin Towers once stood. And in the shadow of the new Freedom Tower that now stands tall over the site. The children who lost fathers and mothers on that day. Diane Sawyer back in 2001 sat down with a group of young families who lost someone the attack. Including Scott Larson who was four years old when his father was killed. Today he's a firefighter working in the same firehouse where his dad wants work. A look exactly like my father everything from. Beauty marks my feast said every single thing I mean like identical.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.