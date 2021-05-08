Transcript for Wildfire engulfs California town

These scenes of utter devastation are emerging from a northern California town where a wildfire destroyed everything in its path. Witnesses in Greenville say flames from the Dixie fire have been leveled the town. The town's sheriff's office jail library stores restaurants and a hotel Paul reportedly burning to the ground. And this video showing home after home on fire but this dollar store seemingly untouched. Local congressman Doug Le Mal thought getting emotional during a FaceBook video with a large smoke plume visible in the background. We're us marine bills. The three week old Dixie fire is now been eight largest fire in state history. Destroying more than 278000. Acres. Or service is calling this fire season when national crisis. Fueled by extreme drought like when he won is already outpacing last year which was the most destructive fire season on record. Congressman Le Mal (%expletive) saying something has to be done. Tell us in government have been a good job during. We'll take up the fight even harder. There are no reports of injuries most of green bills 800 residents had already evacuated.

