Transcript for It’s World Chocolate Day!

In honor of world chocolate day likely kicking it kinda take a break with some of the very real chocolate covered vast backs. We'll talk to date celebrated on July 7 because it was odd that day. Indeed the chocolate was first brought to Europe before that talk when used as currency by ancient Mayan talk about a hundred grand. The largest chocolate bar ever made wait a block roaring through 121770. Pounds no word on who ate it but we have horses based. Ruth Wakefield AK eight the mother chocolate chip cookies sold her into this recipe did best sleep but she didn't receive any money for it. Instead all she wanted was a lifetime supply of chocolates. It's current needs and a founding father Benjamin Franklin sold chocolate along with stationery supplies and rivals at a shop in 1739. And that's the gospel truth. German chocolate cake is not actually from Germany it was named for some deer named Sam German. How it slightly a recent study out of the UK found that eating a little about the chocolate during an era when to a time in the morning. They help the body burn fat and decrease blood sugar levels that sounds like a reason to grab a vesting and celebrate. Right Nancy. Full disclosure that last chocolate study and mentioned with only done a nineteen postmenopausal women in the UK have never been more jealous of postmenopausal women in the UK for the record but here's what we're sweep back for you Lucille Ball. Recruited a professional chocolate dipper to play to talk with your beside her in the episode. Who taught her how to actually dipped chocolate before the filming was done. But there is some deals for the rest of you guys on this world chocolate day Russell Stover dot com has a variety of discounts available right now geared Delhi's offering. Thirty dollars off their 300 piece mix and a pizza place in London is launching the world's first begin rocky road Pete that this morning. To mark the occasion. Because only real question is. Milk chocolate or dark chocolate O on the big dark chocolate guy have a yacht out dark southern all the way until healthier apparently it's healthier I got to break the ranks some milk chocolate are right now there's a little bit at some good friend Whitney no names and take just one thing. Thank you. Nothing got to be a little sweeter you know on a day like today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.