Transcript for Young boy hides from cops while playing basketball

Now to the video of a young boy playing basketball and his driveway and a powerful message from this father and the local police. It was the video over Kidd being a kid that highlighted an unfortunate reality for so many with black child or freed a police. I want do what you do. I'm it and you glued to him Olympic. Stacy pure Lewis was stunned his nine year old son ally of suddenly stop playing basketball to hi from a passing police car. And their trumbull Connecticut community that let alone you know what you're. The now by roll video led to an outpouring of support with millions of views. Messages of kindness and even a handwritten letter from NBA star LeBron. WABC reporter Kimberly Richardson. He still struggle with the harsh reality about moment. Funeral you don't sadness and shot or are we gonna sentinel old Asarco urgent would you agree that wasn't. Here too good Boogaard. When he posted the video over the caption why does he feel like he half the Hyde. When he isn't doing anything wrong Pierre Louis said he hoped to inspire change. Ultimately hundreds will lose this Akron because. It took an environment where you can Abbey's. Are comparable or greater that you deserve our stations would not mean. Well you know every room. Like many pairs of black children across the country pure Lewis says he had to have a conversation with his son about how to interact with police. But the moment also created a new connection one neighborhood officer stopped by to meet Elia. Quiet that says even if parents don't know how to answer certain questions the important thing yes it's to have the conversation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.