Transcript for Nearly 10 inches of rain fall in Lancaster in 4 hours

Severe storms and flash flood alerts from the midwest all the way to the east. A flash flood emergency right now in Pennsylvania. Water rushing through the streets of sheet first town. Route 238 take a look at that flooded in Lancaster. Cars and trucks stranded. Millions bracing for a holiday washout ABC's do you but he test leads us off. Tonight what looked like a river rapids water rushing through this Pennsylvania neighborhood. Torrential rain falling in sheets soaking parts of the state. Flash flood emergency in Lancaster nearly ten inches falling they are in just four hours snarling holiday travel by road. And by rail a passenger showing us how this Amtrak train came to a screeching halt. Car after car submerged several motorists having to be rescued including children on the school boss. I water nearly up to the windows of the thrust brought in reading extreme weather from Minnesota to Maryland. More than nine million at risk to start the holy weekend. In Wisconsin the cleanup just beginning. Flooding destroying this family's home or that Canada south got very proud after a d.'s long do you lose lift some towns underwater earlier this week and Tom heavy rains may keep falling on parts of east over the next several delays potentially threatening a washout on this unofficial last weekend of summer. Tom all right tubing to start a soft the united millions are bracing for that that weathered you'd just reported on. Let's get right to ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee with the holiday we can forecast ahead it ginger. Unfortunately not looking great town Lancaster Pennsylvania for example now probably going to have their wettest August on record that's what you get we have rainfall rates in the two inch per hour. Category like we had earlier today and still have on the map flash flood warnings in place for much of the state of Delaware. And in southeastern Pennsylvania it's all laying along the stationary front stationary meaning not moving much and so that is not good news we talk about heavy rain. Flash flood watch still in place for parts of Wisconsin and had close to fifteen inches just this week. And I'll get another one to three. Three to five in southeastern Florida where that tropical wave that's in the Caribbean now we move westward accident become a storm both Lawrence will. It however should stay out to see this weekend top we'll still keep an eye on the storms are right thanks ginger.

