10-year-old recovering from heart transplant: 'I feel more alive'

More
Sophia Sanchez first met the rapper Drake and then a week later, learned she was getting a new heart.
1:32 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10-year-old recovering from heart transplant: 'I feel more alive'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57946194,"title":"10-year-old recovering from heart transplant: 'I feel more alive'","duration":"1:32","description":"Sophia Sanchez first met the rapper Drake and then a week later, learned she was getting a new heart.","url":"/WNT/video/10-year-recovering-heart-transplant-feel-alive-57946194","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.