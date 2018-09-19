{"id":57946194,"title":"10-year-old recovering from heart transplant: 'I feel more alive'","duration":"1:32","description":"Sophia Sanchez first met the rapper Drake and then a week later, learned she was getting a new heart.","url":"/WNT/video/10-year-recovering-heart-transplant-feel-alive-57946194","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}