Transcript for 11-year-old donates over 22,000 diapers to single moms

Finally tonight here, the children teaching us what it means to be America strong. So many children going back to school, and that question. What did you do this summer? How did you cope this summer? And Cartier Carey and his answer. 11 years old, Hampton, Virginia, and he spent his summer at his lemonade stand. Raising money to buy diapers and wipes, supplies for parents who have needed help during this pandemic. Hi, David, my name is Cartier. This is my first da It was his first day back today. His school online for now, but he's still hard at work on his own assignment. Loading up that truck. More than 22,000 diapers so far. So many families touched. His mother sharing this video with us, of another mother who was moved to tears, saying, this boy's work reminded her of a time when she was in need, too. You are helping so many people, you have no idea. You see this truck? I didn't always have this truck. I lived in a church home. And coming from where I came from and now here, it's because of people like you. People gave me diapers, you know? You are an amazing young man. And you can go far. You start now. You should be so proud of him. Cartier telling us today about that moment this summer he won't forget. It was heart-touching. I almost cried myself when she gave me a hug and started crying. After that, that made me just want to keep doing it. Tonight, Cartier back to school, but still on that Others can make a difference just like I'm doing right now. They can save lives and be heroes. They're never too young. We loved Cartier's message on his first day of

