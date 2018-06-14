More than 1,200 people claiming to have been stung by jellyfish in Fla.

More
Authorities have blamed the winds and current for the increase in jellyfish at area beaches.
0:09 | 06/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 1,200 people claiming to have been stung by jellyfish in Fla.
And the danger along Florida beaches tonight more than 12100 tumors in volusia county which includes Daytona Beach stung by jellyfish in the last few days authorities warning swimmers to bring treatment weave them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55907913,"title":"More than 1,200 people claiming to have been stung by jellyfish in Fla.","duration":"0:09","description":"Authorities have blamed the winds and current for the increase in jellyfish at area beaches.","url":"/WNT/video/1200-people-claiming-stung-jellyfish-fla-55907913","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.