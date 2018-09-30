13-year-old boy bitten by shark off southern California coast

A teenage boy diving in Encinitas on the opening day of lobster season was bitten by a shark on his upper torso; the boy underwent surgery and is recovering from his injuries.
1:26 | 09/30/18

Transcript for 13-year-old boy bitten by shark off southern California coast

