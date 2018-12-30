140 skiers stuck on a stalled chairlift at Whitefish Mountain

It took the ski patrol over two hours to get everybody to safety.
0:19 | 12/30/18

Transcript for 140 skiers stuck on a stalled chairlift at Whitefish Mountain
The tense moments back here at home at a Montana ski resort about 140 skiers stuck on that stalled chairlift. At white fish mountain it was shut down due to mechanical problem it took the ski patrol about 21 half hours to get everybody to safety. Temperatures in the teens there with those gusty winds no injuries though reported.

