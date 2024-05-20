At least 15 tornadoes reported in 4 states; more severe weather on the way

Emergency crews in three states are cleaning up after a series of tornadoes, with more severe weather forecast for the Midwest this week.

May 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live