Transcript for 16 Marines arrested in connection to drug offenses, human smuggling

Marines under arrest tonight at camp Pendleton in California, one by one, pulled out of formation and then arrested right in front of their peers. Tonight, they are facing charges including alleged human smuggling. ABC's Martha Raddatz tonight with late reporting here. Reporter: The mass arrests came early this morning during a battalion formation at camp Pendleton, the largest military base in California. One by one, the 16 Marines pulled from the formation by authorities in front of their peers, handcuffed and taken into custody. All are lower ranking enlisted men, arrested, said the marine Corps, for "Alleged involvement in various illegal activities, from human smuggling to drug-related offenses." These arrests were triggered after two Marines from the same base were charged earlier this month with transporting three undocumented Mexicans "For financial gain." Those Marines were allegedly contacted by a recruiter in Mexico and told where to pick up the migrants once they crossed into the U.S. The documents say the Marines were spotted by a border agent just seven miles from Mexico with the migrants in the back. One of the Marines who was arrested said he was promised $1,000 for the pickup. Their arrests triggered a broader investigation. Officials say none of those arrested today served as part of the defense department's border mission. But camp Pendleton is less than 50 miles from the border. And Martha Raddatz, I know you've been talking with your sources tonight. These Marines could all face jail time? Reporter: They could, David. It is very possible, depending on the severity and scope of what they find, but having 16 Marines arrested at once will likely lead to even more investigations and even more of a spotlight on human smuggling. David? Martha Raddatz, thank you. We turn here to a dramatic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.