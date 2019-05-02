Transcript for 16 states from NY to California under winter weather alerts

We're going to turn to dangerous weather moving across the country. 16 states are under winter weather alerts, from California all the way to New York. Up to ten feet of snow and blizzard conditions at mammoth mountain, California. Melting ice in western New York causing flooding along the Buffalo creek. And dangerous ice in Chicago, right through the morning, so, let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee, she's live along the G.W. Bridge, tracking it all for us tonight. Reporter: David, when rain falls on a freezing/sub-freezing surface, it can freeze on contact. That would be called freezing rain. That ice accumulates and that's what we're concerned about tonight in eastern Iowa and Chicago tonight. There's an ice storm warning. You can see some hefty snow on the back side of both those systems, actually. 6 to 12 inches of snow possible from parts of Minnesota through Wisconsin. David? All right, ginger, thank you.

