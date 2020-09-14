Transcript for 16,000 firefighters battle California blazes

Of course, the other unfolding emergency, several states in the west watching that urgent search under way for the missing this the wildfires. More than 70 fires burning in ten states tonight. At least 27 people have now died. Many are still missing. Some are family members who called for help but relatives could not get to them. A fire in the Angeles national forest firing up in the past 24 hours. Thousands of homes have now been destroyed. Much of talent, Oregon, wiped off the map. From Los Angeles to Portland to Seattle, some of the unhealthiest air in the world now. In fact, families are being warned to simply stay inside. President trump in the California fire zone today. The governor there pleading directly to the president to look at the evidence, that climate change is real. President trump then telling state authorities, it will start getting cooler, just watch. Bc's will Carr tonight. Reporter: New red flag warnings are pushing the 16,000 battle-tested firefighters on California's front lines to the brink. We are going to try to box it Reporter: Relentless spot fires are only expected to get worse throughout the week. The record-breaking fires have delivered a tragic toll. At least 27 killed. The north complex fire has seen 2,000 structures damaged or destroyed. Tonight, the town of berry creek is a wasteland. The area is five miles wide and everything in sight is incinerated. Everything you owned in your life and collected is all right there. Reporter: While reed Rankin was rushing to evacuate his neighbors, his own home was burning. Reporter: Just living here where we wanted to be and it's just gone. It's heartbreaking. Reporter: At least 71 major fires are burning through the west. In Oregon, they're warning of a mass fatality incident with 22 people missing in the state after the flames have wiped out at least six towns. Search crees and canines taking on the grim task of scouring through the rubble while residents return in utter despair. It's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life. It's -- I had seen videos but it's 1,000 times worse than I could have ever imagined. Reporter: Tonight, the smoke remains a dangerous hazard to millions. In Portland, officials say no one should be outside, warning anyone who has to go out should wear an n-95, a precious commodity during the pandemic. Children are particularly sensitive to smoke. Their airways are smaller. Reporter: Back in central California, Dahlen Cameron has lived in this neighborhood for 58 years. He's now seen his neighbors' burned for the second time. The first during the campfire, just two years ago. It's a perfect storm. You get that perfect storm, the wind came up out of the canyon, took that fire up and blew it Reporter: And knowing some of the other homes in this area were burned -- It's sad. It's sad. Reporter: The best way that I can describe the air we're surrounded by tonight here is a choking smoke. That's why I have my mask on. Now, the smoke is supposed to dissipate by the end of the week, but then, there's going to be a renewed fire danger. And keep in mind that California tends to get its worst fires at the end of the year, in November and December. So, we still have a long way to go. David? Those vehicles tell the story there, will. Thank you. As we said, president trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.