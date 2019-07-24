19-year-old Hungarian breaks 200-meter butterfly world record

More
Kristof Melock finished in just under 1 minute, 51 seconds at the world championships in South Korea, nearly eight-tenths of a second ahead of Michael Phelps' record.
0:15 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 19-year-old Hungarian breaks 200-meter butterfly world record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Kristof Melock finished in just under 1 minute, 51 seconds at the world championships in South Korea, nearly eight-tenths of a second ahead of Michael Phelps' record.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64549535","title":"19-year-old Hungarian breaks 200-meter butterfly world record","url":"/WNT/video/19-year-hungarian-breaks-200-meter-butterfly-world-64549535"}