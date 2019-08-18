Transcript for 1st day of kindergarten made less scary by the men and women in blue

Finally tonight, following a devastating loss, the first day of kindergarten is made a little less scary with a special show of support from the men and women in blue. "America strong." Like any 5-year-old, for ke Nealy, the first day of kindergarten is a big deal. I was a little shy. Reporter: It's also a day his dad had hoped to see. Before my husband passed away, it was something he thought a lot about. That he wasn't going to be there for Jake on his first day of kindergarten. Reporter: Sergeant bill Nealy of the west palm beach police department lost his battle with cancer last year. One of his final wishes was for his work family to take care of his family at home. He asked if we could take Jake to his first day of school. Reporter: So when Jake and his mom Heather showed up at crystal Lakes elementary school last week, this line of blue was waiting to cheer Jake on. His dad's fellow officers accompanying Jake to his classroom. Crush it, Jake! Reporter: High-fiving him along the way. I want to say thank you for bringing me to my first day of school. I think that it made him feel special, which means the world to me. Reporter: For sergeant Nealy's blue family, this is just the beginning. They already told me that they plan on coming and having lunch with him a couple of times this year. Reporter: Vowing to be there for important milestones in the years ahead. We're hoping that by the time Jake graduates, we'll all be back. Some of us may be retired by then. But nonetheless we'll be back. Reporter: Honoring their friend bill and that special promise. It brought tears to a lot of people's eyes today. I know he's looking down on us right now. We hope we made him happy. We wish little Jake the best in his new school year. Our thanks to WPBF for helping with that story. Thank you for watching. I'm whit Johnson in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.