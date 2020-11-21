1st vaccine nears finish line as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

More
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have officially applied for FDA emergency use authorization. The government has already stockpiled more than 40 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna.
4:11 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st vaccine nears finish line as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have officially applied for FDA emergency use authorization. The government has already stockpiled more than 40 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74326272","title":"1st vaccine nears finish line as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise","url":"/WNT/video/1st-vaccine-nears-finish-line-covid-19-numbers-74326272"}