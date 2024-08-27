2 Delta Air Lines workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Atlanta facility

The deadly incident happened when a wheel component ruptured in a maintenance hangar, with the medical examiner identifying the deceased victims as Mirko Marweg and Luis Aldarondo.

August 27, 2024

