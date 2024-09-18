2 dozen injured after wagon overturns at Wisconsin apple orchard: Authorities

A children's field trip to an apple orchard in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, turned horrific when more than two dozen kids and adults were hurt in an accident with a tractor-trailer and two hay wagons.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live