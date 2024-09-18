20 more dead, 450 injured as 2nd round of explosions rocks Lebanon: Health officials

On Wednesday, at least 20 people were killed and 450 injured in Lebanon after walkie-talkies explode in second wave of attack.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live