Transcript for 23-year-old pretended to be a doctor at children's hospital: Authorities

The former college student accused him impersonating a doctor. At a Children's Hospital California authorities say he was repeatedly able to sneak in over several months here's ABC's will car. Authorities say 23 year old aria O cousy on pretending to be a doctor for security at the Children's Hospital Orange County. Telling them he lost his sight DEB gaining access to restricted wars. Who Xeon sneaking in at least seven times between April and June he also allegedly even gave advice to a patient complaining of a growth on his neck at University of California Irvine the Children's Hospital police he did not interact with their patients. But after a try to get act. Accessed their mental health unit. They called the police. Wearing. Oh yeah. It's not so you can look like doctor. Better communicate presentation this case eerily similar to data Florida teen Matthew shied into when he eleventh. Didn't seventeen year old shied poses a physician's assistant for a month. Dressed in his scrubs the stethoscope around enact even had terminology chide was sentenced to a year in jail. Tom tonight it through Xeon faces eleven years behind bars if convicted in authorities admit it's possible that he interacted with other patients. So they're asking for anybody who had contact with them. To come forward. Top wheel car first and I will think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.