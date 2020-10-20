More than 24 wildfires burning in the West

More
Colorado’s Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 203,000 acres, and New Mexico’s Range fire has forced evacuations and highway closures.
0:14 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 24 wildfires burning in the West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Colorado’s Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 203,000 acres, and New Mexico’s Range fire has forced evacuations and highway closures. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73703028","title":"More than 24 wildfires burning in the West ","url":"/WNT/video/24-wildfires-burning-west-73703028"}