29 states now affected by E.coli romaine lettuce outbreak: CDC

More
A total of 149 people have been sickened and half of them were hospitalized.
0:12 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 29 states now affected by E.coli romaine lettuce outbreak: CDC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55056723,"title":"29 states now affected by E.coli romaine lettuce outbreak: CDC","duration":"0:12","description":"A total of 149 people have been sickened and half of them were hospitalized. ","url":"/WNT/video/29-states-now-affected-ecoli-romaine-lettuce-outbreak-55056723","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.