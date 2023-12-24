$30 million lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Family members say a mother of two called 911 during a domestic dispute, but was shot and killed by a deputy responding to the call.

December 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live