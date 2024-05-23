30 million from Texas to Dakotas under threats of possible tornadoes

There were over 200 severe storm reports from New York to Texas. A fifth person was killed in what is believed to be a tornado-related incident about 25 miles from Greenfield, Iowa, officials said.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live