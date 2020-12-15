300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

More
The CDC projects as many as 362,000 Americans will die by Jan. 2. Fatalities have spiraled out of control, with 17,000 deaths in the past week.
3:29 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:29","description":"The CDC projects as many as 362,000 Americans will die by Jan. 2. Fatalities have spiraled out of control, with 17,000 deaths in the past week. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74725759","title":"300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/300000-americans-died-covid-19-74725759"}