Transcript for 34 million Americans shop in stores, online looking for holiday deals

And on this Thanksgiving day, some stores have already opened for holiday sales. Eager shoppers lined up early today in Virginia Beach. What they could find is that some of the best deals are to be had before Black Friday. ABC's gio Benitez is at Macy's here in New York City. Reporter: With Thanksgiving dinner barely cleared, tonight, the mad dash for deals. And there's just so much excitement here, because these people have been waiting for hours to get into this store. They're finally getting in. What kind of deal are you looking for? Right now? Reporter: Yeah. Coffeemaker. A hair dryer. No, just going to look. Shoes. Reporter: She's looking for shoes, though. 34 million Americans hitting the stores and shopping online tonight. Got up, cooked and then we head out to do our Black Friday shopping. Reporter: The experts at dealnews.com now calling Thanksgiving your best bet for bargains. High on that list, electronics, like this 65-inch sharp 4k smart TV at Walmart, $200 off. Some items available in-stores but already selling out online. Like this $199 PlayStation 4 spiderman bundle. At Best Buy, this kitchenaid mixer, $280 off. First store. Yeah, we're just starting. Reporter: Usually, we see the deepest discounts on clothes closer to Christmas, but today, they're up to 50% off at Macy's and 65%jcpenney. As for toys, tonight, hot gifts like scuff a love and feisty pet are selling fast. Toy prices are likely to go lower but kmart and target now offering buy one get one half deals. And at Amazon, up to 40% off barbies, hot wheels and fisher price. And gio joins us now from Macy's here in New York. And gio, with many of the deals going live tonight, some people might think Thanksgiving is the new Black Friday. Reporter: Yeah, no doubt about it, whit. Some good deals right now. But the truth is, tomorrow is still the busiest shopping day. 81% of Americans will shop tomorrow online or in stores, so, whit, if you're coming out here, brace yourself. All right, as long as people are kind to each other. Gio Benitez, our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.