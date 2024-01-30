At least 4 dead after boat carrying tourists sinks near Cancun

The boat, which was traveling from Isla Mujeres to Puerto Juárez, caught a strong sea swell, and the vessel began to sink as it took on water, officials said.

January 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live