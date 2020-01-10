-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 837,000 applied for unemployment last week
-
Now Playing: Pitch Payday Challenge: Latin-inspired candles
-
Now Playing: Court rules Subway's sandwich bread is not bread
-
Now Playing: Head of the FAA piloted a Boeing 737 Max after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Turning a spicy side hustle into a small business success
-
Now Playing: Disney lays off 28,000 workers at theme parks
-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden address the difference they see on how the economy is working
-
Now Playing: Pitch Payday Challenge: Yo Soy AfroLatina
-
Now Playing: She turned $1,000 into a multi-million dollar company
-
Now Playing: Beauty business surviving and thriving during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How to financially plan for your future in a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Missouri Governor tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Sisters start their dream dessert business
-
Now Playing: How cruise ships are setting sail safely during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Bakery’s mission to feed underserved communities
-
Now Playing: Fitness Industry takes a huge hit during coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: TikTok app getting closer to a deal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on self-care products
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on fall sneakers, bags and accessories