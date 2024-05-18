4th hostage's body recovered in Gaza

The Israeli army announced it had identified the body of a fourth hostage recovered from a tunnel in Gaza. Ron Benjamin, 53, was killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

May 18, 2024

