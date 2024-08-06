5 US troops injured in rocket attack in Iraq

Five American service members and two contractors were wounded in an attack on U.S. troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq. At least two rockets were fired at the base, according to a U.S. official.

August 6, 2024

