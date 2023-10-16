6-year-old Muslim boy fatally stabbed by landlord: Police

Joseph Czuba allegedly stabbed Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother in an attack that investigators say was a hate crime.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live