Transcript for '60 Minutes' executive producer fired at CBS over allegations

You follow tonight at CBS to report just days after CEO Les Moonves stepped down over allegations of sexual misconduct. New controversy over his severance package worth up to 120 million dollars the group time's up calling up a network to donate the money to groups fighting sexual harassment. Also today longtime sixty minutes executive producer Jeff fager was forced to resign the network saying it was because of a text sent to a reporter.

