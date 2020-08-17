Transcript for 70,000 still without power a week after powerful Midwest derecho

And we continue to follow the devastation in Iowa. Tonight, one week now after that derecho, a major disaster declaration now. Thousands of homes are damaged ordestroyed. And the terrible impact on Iowa's farmers. ABC's Alex Perez tonight from Iowa. Reporter: Tonight, Iowa declared a disaster zone. Residents reeling in their seven day of misery. About 70,000 customers still suffering without power. These senior living residents suffering in the stifling summer heat. I was told by three different people at the police department three weeks without electricity. Reporter: Last Monday's powerful derecho leaving a trail of destruction. 100 mile per hour winds uprooting trees, toppling power lines and damaging more than 8,000 homes. Four killed. The state paralyzed. Thousands left to go hungry. I lost all my food. I couldn't save it because I couldn't afford a generator. Reporter: The storm impact on Iowa's farmers especially brutal. An estimated 14 million acres wiped out. Roughly 40% of corn and soybean crops destroyed. The governor saying total losses to the state are nearly $4 billion. It's terrible for everybody. It's just ridiculous. Reporter: And David, some 90% of homes in Cedar Rapids were damaged in some way. President trump visits the storm zone tomorrow. David? All right, Alex Perez in Iowa.

