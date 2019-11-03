$77M worth of cocaine found in dried-fruit crates in New Jersey: DEA

More
The crates, containing 3,200 pounds of cocaine, were discovered on a ship traveling from Colombia and handed over to the Department of Homeland Security/
0:57 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for $77M worth of cocaine found in dried-fruit crates in New Jersey: DEA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61615553,"title":"$77M worth of cocaine found in dried-fruit crates in New Jersey: DEA","duration":"0:57","description":"The crates, containing 3,200 pounds of cocaine, were discovered on a ship traveling from Colombia and handed over to the Department of Homeland Security/","url":"/WNT/video/77m-worth-cocaine-found-dried-fruit-crates-jersey-61615553","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.