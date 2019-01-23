Transcript for More than 80M from Midwest to Northeast in path of winter storm

We're following yet another storm tonight. The dangerous system moving east. 20 states under winter weather alerts and flood alerts, as well. Whiteout conditions in Travis city, Michigan. In fact, the Detroit airport was closed for more than 12 hours. All of this, of course, heading east and meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. This is a big storm. It's going to hit everybody on the east coast. Mostly with rain. Left's get right to it. We've got a flash flood watch posted for the big cities and the southeast is going to get some heavy rain with thunderstorms rumbling across the gulf coast area. Atlanta you get it tonight. During the day tomorrow, heavy rain from Raleigh to Richmond, Baltimore, D.C., New York and up through Boston. High wind warnings, too, just a miserable day. Most of it clears out by the evening rush. A little mixing in, but lake effect snows crank as temperatures drop 30 to 40 degrees and that settles in for the weekend. David? Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.