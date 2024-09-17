At least 9 dead after pagers explode across Lebanon

At least nine people died and over 2,750 others were injured after pager devices owned by members in various Hezbollah units exploded in a simultaneous attack on Tuesday, Lebanese officials said.

September 17, 2024

