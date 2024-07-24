At least 9 injured, 100s evacuated from JFK airport after escalator fire

Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator fire at New York's JFK International Airport on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live