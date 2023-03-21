90-year-old tortoise becomes a dad of 3

The Houston Zoo announced that Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, and his partner Mrs. Pickles, 53, are parents to three hatchlings, Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño.

March 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live