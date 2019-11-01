Transcript for 911 calls released in surprise delivery at nursing home

Next this Friday night, the 911 calls just released in a sex assault case, a patient in a vegetative state for years and finally gave birth. Here is Clayton Sandell. The baby's turning blue, baby's turning blue! Reporter: Nurses at this Phoenix nursing home calling 911, said the sudden appearance of a newborn baby came as a complete surprise. What's the emergency? Someone just had a baby. One of the patients just had a baby, and we had no idea she was pregnant. Reporter: The patient giving birth, an unresponsive 29-year-old native American woman in a vegetative state. Police believe she was raped. I know at least once she was sexually assaulted. Reporter: Investigators searching for a suspect have now collected DNA samples from male employees. Amid the scandal, the CEO of hacienda healthcare quit. The company calling the incident a "Deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation," saying it's cooperating with police. Is the baby responsive? The baby is not responsive? The baby's breathing? Oh, the baby is breathing. Oh my god, thank god. Reporter: Tonight the baby boy and his mother are recovering in a hospital. The woman's family says they are outraged and in shock, but say the baby has been born into a loving family, and will be well-cared for, David. When we come back tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.